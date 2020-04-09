Why Didn't WWE Play Brock Lesnar's Titantron After He Defeated The Undertaker At WM30?

The WWE Universe was shocked when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ended one of the greatest streaks in sports-entertainment history. It was clearly a big night for Brock Lesnar, as he became the first man to hand The Undertaker a defeat at WrestleMania. However, Brock Lesnar’s victory was overshadowed with the disappointment of The Phenom's fans and everyone present at the Superdome.

A silence hung over the Mercedes-Benz Superdome stadium as Brock Lesnar pinned down The Undertaker in front of a packed crowd. The Undertaker said little after the fight with WWE fans in attendance staring at The Phenom. However, WWE officials did not play the Titantron even though he won the fight, and the reason still remains a mystery for a number of WWE fans. Here’s why WWE chose not to play a theme song on the Titantron Brock Lesnar’s win at WrestleMania 30.

WrestleMania 30: Why didn't WWE play Brock Lesnar's Titantron after Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker?

The Undertaker was undefeated in 21 WrestleMania events before he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The blockbuster contest between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker saw both men going the distance against each other. However, three F5’s proved to be too much for The Undertaker as he accepted defeat against Brock Lesnar.

According to reports, WWE did not want to cherish the moment since Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak was considered to be one of the most iconic streaks in WWE history. While WWE hits the Titantron immediately after a fight, ‘Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker’ turned out to be different. Brock Lesnar’s Titantron did not hit the arena even though he emerged victorious in one of the biggest fights of his WWE career. The entire Superdome felt the intensity of the moment as silence hung over the arena. However, after Brock Lesnar made his way out, his Titantron began to play.

