The Undertaker Talks About His Iconic WrestleMania 25 Match Against Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker has faced many opponents in WWE and has been a part of many incredible matches. However, his iconic WrestleMania 25 match against Shawn Michaels still remains arguably the greatest match of his career. Recently, Undertaker himself revealed that the WrestleMania 25 match is his favourite WrestleMania match.

While talking to Nine Line Apparel during a live Instagram session, The Undertaker revealed that during the match ‘everything went the way it was supposed to go,’ which is why the match is one of his favourites. However, when asked about a small mistake made by a WWE superstar, The Undertaker said it was not a big deal. During the match, The Undertaker tried to hit Shawn Michaels with a leapfrog, but Shawn Michaels dodged and The Phenom landed ringside.

WrestleMania 25: Undertaker talks about the WrestleMania 25 botch

According to wrestling fans, The Undertaker was supposed to land near ringside, but according to WWE, when Shawn Michaels dodged, The Undertaker should have landed on a cameraman which would have slowed his fall. However, the cameraman (played by former WWE Superstar Sim Snuka) failed to catch him, resulting in the Undertaker suffering a nasty landing. While Undertaker recovered and went on to win the match against Shawn Michaels, Snuka (aka Deuce) did not appear in WWE again and was released by WWE a few months later.

Despite a small mistake, the WrestleMania 25 match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels received a positive response from both fans and critics. Throughout the match, fans were split, chanting for both superstars, and at one point chanted "This is awesome", referring to the match itself. This match won Match of the Year at the 2009 WWE Slammy Awards. It also won Match of the Year from Pro Wrestling Illustrated and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

