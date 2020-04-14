The Undertaker Reveals He Fixed His Nose In The Ring After Rey Mysterio Broke It In 2010

The Undertaker recently talked to Nine Line Apparel during an Instagram Live session where he talked about some memorable moments of his career including his iconic WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels. The Undertaker also talked about his major in-ring botches and recalled the nose injury he suffered during Royal Rumble 2010.

During the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Rey Mysterio dived at The Undertaker, but The Phenom was unable to stop a flying Rey Mysterio. Because of this Rey Mysterio’s knee hit Undertaker’s nose and the Deadman's nose began to bleed. During the interview, The Undertaker revealed that he grabbed his broken nose and straightened it out the best he could. However, when he got up he started seeing three Rey Mysterios instead of one. Despite this, The Undertaker kept on fighting and won the match.

“I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here. I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is. I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle!”

Royal Rumble 2010 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: The Undertaker defeats Rey Mysterio

The match between Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker was arguably the best match to come out of Royal Rumble 2010. The Undertaker dominated the match from the start, but an agile Rey Mysterio kept Undertaker under pressure. Rey Mysterio started gaining momentum after he broke Undertaker’s nose with a dive.

However, The Undertaker recovered and started punishing Rey Mysterio. After taking some critical hits, Rey Mysterio executed two 619s on Undertaker. Rey Mysterio then attempted a West Coast Pop but The Undertaker caught him and executed a Last Ride to retain the title.

