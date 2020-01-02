The Debate
WWE NXT's 'Undisputed' Champion Adam Cole Wins Four 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

WWE News

This year, Adam Cole provided WWE Universe with some incredible matches and epic moments. For that, the NXT Champion won four 2019 NXT Year-End Awards. Watch.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE NXT

In 2019, Adam Cole provided the World Wrestling Universe (WWE) with some incredible matches and epic moments. He started the year by delivering an award-worthy rivalry against Johnny Gargano and went on to become the WWE NXT Champion in March. Since then, Cole has successfully defended his title and even went on to defeat Daniel Bryan in the main roster. Recently, at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards, Adam Cole won as many as four awards for his successful year.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Watch Adam Cole defeat Finn Balor and retain his NXT Championship title

Adam Cole wins big at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

  • NXT Male Competitor of the Year

  • Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

  • Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

  • Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Adam Cole defeats Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley new NXT Women's Champion

WWE NXT: Summing up Adam Cole's 2019

On March 20, 2019, Adam Cole made his return to the NXT ring to defeat Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, Black and Matt Riddle in a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No.1 contender for the NXT Championship. In April, he faced then-champion Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York where he was defeated. Cole got a rematch for the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV, where he defeated Gargano to become the new WWE NXT Champion. The pair faced once again at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in a two-out-of-three falls match where Cole successfully retained his WWE NXT title.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Watch Finn Balor defeat Lee and Ciampa, to face Adam Cole for NXT Championship

In October, Adam Cole started his feud with Tommaso Ciampa and the pair faced each other on many occasions. In November, NXT infiltrated WWE SmackDown and RAW where Cole defeated Daniel Bryan. In the same month, 'The Undisputed Era' faced their first defeat in the hands of Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens) at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. At Survivor Series 2019, Cole retained the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Recently he defeated Finn Balor to once again retain his WWE NXT title.

Also Read l WWE: Triple H praises Adam Cole, brands him the 'Ironman of NXT'

Published:
COMMENT
