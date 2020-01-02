WWE NXT's 'Undisputed' Champion Adam Cole Wins Four 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

In 2019, Adam Cole provided the World Wrestling Universe (WWE) with some incredible matches and epic moments. He started the year by delivering an award-worthy rivalry against Johnny Gargano and went on to become the WWE NXT Champion in March. Since then, Cole has successfully defended his title and even went on to defeat Daniel Bryan in the main roster. Recently, at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards, Adam Cole won as many as four awards for his successful year.

Tonight, reflect on the amazing year that myself and the rest of UE had. You thought 2019 was Undisputed...wait until you see what 2020 has in store. @WWENXT #HappyNewYearBayBay pic.twitter.com/RwgNSy6Paq — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 1, 2020

Adam Cole wins big at the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

NXT Male Competitor of the Year

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

WWE NXT: Summing up Adam Cole's 2019

On March 20, 2019, Adam Cole made his return to the NXT ring to defeat Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, Black and Matt Riddle in a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No.1 contender for the NXT Championship. In April, he faced then-champion Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York where he was defeated. Cole got a rematch for the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV, where he defeated Gargano to become the new WWE NXT Champion. The pair faced once again at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in a two-out-of-three falls match where Cole successfully retained his WWE NXT title.

In October, Adam Cole started his feud with Tommaso Ciampa and the pair faced each other on many occasions. In November, NXT infiltrated WWE SmackDown and RAW where Cole defeated Daniel Bryan. In the same month, 'The Undisputed Era' faced their first defeat in the hands of Team Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens) at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. At Survivor Series 2019, Cole retained the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Recently he defeated Finn Balor to once again retain his WWE NXT title.

