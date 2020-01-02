WWE NXT: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners From The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards recently concluded and the WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole won four awards. However, Cole was not able to break the record set by former champion Johnny Gargano who won five awards in 2018. Shayna Baszler, on the other hand, won the NXT Female Competitor of the Year. Though Rhea Ripley gathered more votes from the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler took the lead because of the high votes by WWE Hall of Famers, coaches and media.
After the award function, many WWE superstars and fans congratulated the winners on social media websites. WWE COO and WWE NXT Chief also met the winners and took pictures with 2019 NXT Year-End Award winners. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter and assured fans that 2020 is going to be crazier and 'Undisputed'.
The #NXTYearEndAwards kicks off with the #WWENXT TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR... @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish of the #UndisputedEra! pic.twitter.com/lHjQFxcva5— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Surprised? Doubt it.@AdamColePro has been named #NXTAwardMale in the #NXTYearEndAwards! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hKdHx4jRAn— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 2, 2020
Congratulations to the DOMINANT @QoSBaszler for winning #WWENXT Female Competitor of the Year!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/V3Rh4iPEcv— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
The #WWENXT Rivalry of the Year goes to @AdamColePro & @JohnnyGargano!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/TpPrhYFdg8— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
Congratulations to the #WWENXT Breakout Star of the Year...@RealKeithLee!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/h5Y4zhAIq8— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020
