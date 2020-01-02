WWE NXT: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners From The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards recently concluded and the WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole won four awards. However, Cole was not able to break the record set by former champion Johnny Gargano who won five awards in 2018. Shayna Baszler, on the other hand, won the NXT Female Competitor of the Year. Though Rhea Ripley gathered more votes from the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler took the lead because of the high votes by WWE Hall of Famers, coaches and media.

WWE NXT: Here are the winners

The Undisputed ERA won NXT Tag Team of the Year

Adam Cole won NXT Male Competitor of the Year

Shayna Baszler won NXT Female Competitor of the Year

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

Dakota Kai won NXT Future Star of the Year

TakeOver: WarGames won NXT TakeOver of the Year

Keith Lee won NXT Breakout Star of the Year

Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

After the award function, many WWE superstars and fans congratulated the winners on social media websites. WWE COO and WWE NXT Chief also met the winners and took pictures with 2019 NXT Year-End Award winners. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter and assured fans that 2020 is going to be crazier and 'Undisputed'.

