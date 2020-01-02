The Debate
WWE NXT: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners From The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards

The NXT Year-End Awards recently concluded and the WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole won four awards. Shayna Baszler won the NXT Female Competitor of the Year award.

WWE NXT

The 2019 NXT Year-End Awards recently concluded and the WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole won four awards. However, Cole was not able to break the record set by former champion Johnny Gargano who won five awards in 2018. Shayna Baszler, on the other hand, won the NXT Female Competitor of the Year. Though Rhea Ripley gathered more votes from the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler took the lead because of the high votes by WWE Hall of Famers, coaches and media.

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee and Lio Rush win; Austin Theory makes his debut

WWE NXT: Here are the winners

  • The Undisputed ERA won NXT Tag Team of the Year

  • Adam Cole won NXT Male Competitor of the Year

  • Shayna Baszler won NXT Female Competitor of the Year

  • Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

  • Dakota Kai won NXT Future Star of the Year

  • TakeOver: WarGames won NXT TakeOver of the Year

  • Keith Lee won NXT Breakout Star of the Year

  • Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

  • Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

Also Read l WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley remains humble despite beating Shayna Baszler for championship title

After the award function, many WWE superstars and fans congratulated the winners on social media websites. WWE COO and WWE NXT Chief also met the winners and took pictures with 2019 NXT Year-End Award winners. WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter and assured fans that 2020 is going to be crazier and 'Undisputed'.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Triple H, Mick Foley, Bayley and other WWE superstars congratulate Rhea Ripley 

Also Read l WWE NXT: Watch Adam Cole defeat Finn Balor and retain his NXT Championship title

