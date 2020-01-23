The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Booker T Shares Epic Guide To AEW Wrestler Chris Jericho’s Cruise

other sports

Booker T, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, was not seen on this week’s WWE Backstage episode. However, he was seen on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho’s cruise.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Booker t

Booker T, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, was not seen on this week’s WWE Backstage episode. However, he was seen on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho’s cruise. Meanwhile, WWE Backstage host Renee Young stated that Booker T is training for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020. That is why he is not present on the episode.

Also Read | Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar Can Be Eliminated By Drew McIntyre, Feels Booker T

Also Read | Booker T Says That He May Appear In Royal Rumble And Accept The Revival’s Challenge

Ric Flair on the cruise too

Booker T was recently seen on Jericho's 'Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave' cruise. He was criticised for being with the AEW champion. The line up for AEW champion Chris Jericho’s cruise was announced on September 2019. Apart from Booker T, Hall of Famer Ric Flair and nWo were also present on the cruise.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Talks Recent WWE Releases; Sees Luke Harper In Japan Pro Wrestling

Responding to the criticism, Booker T stated that he is a grown-a** man and he can do whatever the f**k the former WWE champion wishes. Chris Jericho is a former WWE legend who enjoyed a long and fruitful career with the promotion before moving to AEW.

Also Read | Chris Jericho Pushes For Partnership Between AEW And New Japan Pro Wrestling

Also Read | AEW News: Chris Jericho To Defend His World Championships Title

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
MAJ GEN G D BAKSHI ON INA VETS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA