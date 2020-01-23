Booker T Shares Epic Guide To AEW Wrestler Chris Jericho’s Cruise

Booker T, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, was not seen on this week’s WWE Backstage episode. However, he was seen on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho’s cruise. Meanwhile, WWE Backstage host Renee Young stated that Booker T is training for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020. That is why he is not present on the episode.

Booker T just explained how he was able to do the cruise since he is a WWE guy. His answer was “because I’m a grown ass man and I do whatever the fuck I want.”

Works for me!#CruiseOfJericho — 'GoodMicWork' Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) January 22, 2020

Ric Flair on the cruise too

Booker T was recently seen on Jericho's 'Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave' cruise. He was criticised for being with the AEW champion. The line up for AEW champion Chris Jericho’s cruise was announced on September 2019. Apart from Booker T, Hall of Famer Ric Flair and nWo were also present on the cruise.

Responding to the criticism, Booker T stated that he is a grown-a** man and he can do whatever the f**k the former WWE champion wishes. Chris Jericho is a former WWE legend who enjoyed a long and fruitful career with the promotion before moving to AEW.

The @jericho_cruise Part Deux is in full swing!! We are already having the best vacation EEVVEERR! And we are stoked to announce the #RockNWrestlingRager TRIPLE WHAMMY next year On Feb 1-5!!! We will see you then!… https://t.co/ZK0VwZznPZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 21, 2020

