The Undertaker Reveals Metallica And Limp Bizkit Are His Favourite Rock And Metal Bands

Legendary WWE veteran The Undertaker has apparently showcased a lot of hallmarks of a metal-friendly personality throughout his wrestling career. From donning dark themed outfits to boasting metal anthems in his entrances, The Undertaker has seemingly impressed his fan base and metal fans amid his decades-spanning career. While WWE fans were mostly unaware regarding The Undertaker’s favourite metal band, the former WWE champion revealed that Mettalica has by far been his favourite metal band.

WWE News: The Undertaker names Metallica as his favourite band

While interacting with Loudwire, The Undertaker mentioned that he has been a metal fan for a long time and Mettalica has been one of his most favourite bands. According to The Undertaker, he hears out a lot of Metallica songs during his training sessions. Even in his latest WWE encounter against AJ Styles at WrestleMania, The Undertaker entered the Boneyard contest with Metallica’s Now that we are dead in the background.

“Obviously, it depends on the day, but I think a mainstay is always Metallica. There’s certain days like sparring days, hard grinding days when I love to put in Rage Against the Machine. Even in training, Johnny Cash songs… my trainer has different music for different parts of my workouts. There’s those certain days when I might be draggin’ and not feeling it completely, he’d put in Johnny Cash, “The Man Comes Around. I’m really eclectic when it comes to music, but I would say Rage and Metallica were probably my mainstays. Ozzy’s there, Guns N’ Roses… all that stuff with a pulse to… [Laughs] get my mind off the grind and into the music.” said The Undertaker.

WWE News: The Undertaker Boneyard match

The Undertaker and AJ Styles collided against each other in a classic ‘Boneyard Contest’ for the first time in WWE history at WrestleMania 36. The contest was not an orthodox wrestling match due to its cinematic qualities but WWE fans apparently enjoyed it. The intense matchup saw both the men go to the distance and The Undertaker emerged out victorious in one of the best ways possible.

Image courtesy: WWE