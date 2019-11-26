The Undertaker Couldn't Remember His Name After WrestleMania 30 Due To Concussion

WWE had one of its biggest upsets when The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. The entire Mercedes-Benz Superdome got silenced with the end of The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak and 'The Phenom' still recalls that night with a lot of emotions over it. In the recent episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Broken Skulls Session”, he alongwith The Undertaker sat down for an interesting conversation about their WWE careers. The Undertaker admitted that he was concussed during his WrestleMania 30 fight and doesn’t remember much from that day.

Undertaker says on #BrokenSkullSessions that no matter what, he wouldn't have gone to WCW during the Monday Night Wars because Vince McMahon was the man that gave him his chance.



"If that ship would have gone down, I'd have been sharing that life vest with him." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 25, 2019

WWE: The Undertaker went numb at WrestleMania 30

BrockLesnar shocked the entire WWE Universe on April 6, 2014, which still haunts 'The Phenom' fans. After 21 straight wins in WrestleMania events, The Undertaker broke down before The Beast and he has opened up about the match in the Broken Skulls Session. According to him, at one point of the match, he had no clue where he was or he was and he went completely numb. He went onto ask someone where he is, but he got no answer from the response. That’s what 'The Phenom' remembers about the night. He felt that he lost control of the fight and his head mind blanked out.

The 54-year-old WWE veteran revealed that he has watched his WrestleMania 30 match a lot of times but he has failed to figure out the exact moment of suffering from concussion. The Undertaker further revealed that his Wrestlemania loss against Brock Lesnar damaged his confidence and he was shaken up. After a great career of 25 years, The Undertaker felt broken and shattered.

“I walked back, I went through Gorilla and I sat down and the next thing I remember is I’m in the hospital and there’s doctors and nurses coming in every five minutes: ‘What’s your name? What’s your birthday? Where are you? I got no clue. The only thing I remember is my wife’s first name.” said The Undertaker

WWE: The Undertaker in Broken Skull Sessions

The Undertaker gave an insight into his WWE career in the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions. Not only the WrestleMania 30 fight, but he further talked about a lot of interesting moments in his WWE journey. Take a glimpse of The Undertaker and Stone Cold in a conversation.

