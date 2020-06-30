The Undertaker Admits To Have Been “legit Scared” Vs Mick Foley At 1998 King Of The Ring

The Undertaker recently appeared on Sam Robert's podcast where he talked about his iconic match with Mankind at the 1998 King of the Ring PPV. The two veterans faced each other in one of the scariest Hell in the Cell matches WWE has ever produced. The match is still remembered for the spot where The Undertaker threw Mankind off the roof of the cage. Even though Mick Foley was known for doing extreme stunts and putting his body on the line, the Hell in the Cell match was nothing like anything anyone had seen before.

The Undertaker said in the interview that he was “legit scared” when he threw Mick Foley from the top of the cell. He said though everything was pre-planned, it was not an “easy thing” to do. The Undertaker admitted that the match came close to being catastrophic, but somehow he and Mick Foley pulled it off. “Although that one was planned, that was no easy — that is not easy to do. It ain’t easy on the body. And then this happens and he landed in such a funky way. I didn’t know that he was going to get up, so I’m having to think, I need to get down there for one and check on him,” said The Undertaker.

The match was so great that it elevated Mick Foley’s in-ring character and established The Undertaker as an unstoppable force. The bout was loved by fans and was hailed as ‘the greatest Hell in the Cell match of the decade’ by several major wrestling websites.

King of the Ring 1998: The Undertaker defeats Mankind in a WWE Hell in a Cell match

The match was short but was filled with some scary and memorable moments. Just a few minutes after the match started, The Undertaker grabbed Mankind (Mick Foley) and threw him from the top of the cell onto the announce table. The WWE officials ran to the ring and checked Mankind before giving the signal to resume the match. Midway through the match, The Undertaker again threw Mankind from the top of the cell by chokeslamming him through the roof. After returning from the break, the match resumed and Mankind spread thumbtacks in the ring before applying a Mandible Claw on The Undertaker. The Dead-Man, however, recovered and dropped Mankind on the thumbtacks. He then delivered a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone to win the match.

