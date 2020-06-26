The Undertaker Failed To Conquer THESE 3 Major Milestones In 30-year-long WWE Career

After dominating the WWE ring for more than 30 years, The Undertaker announced his retirement saying that his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career. Throughout his iconic and entertaining career, The Undertaker made many in-ring records and his resume of championships and honours are endless. However, there are few things the Phenom was not able to accomplish even in his 30-year long pro-wrestling career.

3 major things The Undertaker was not able to accomplish

The Undertaker never pinned WWE CEO Vince McMahon

As witnessed in ‘The Last Ride’ documentary series, The Undertaker and Vince McMahon are best friends off-camera and have immense respect for each other. But on screen, Mr. McMahon (Vince McMahon’s in-ring name) and The Undertaker are eternal rivals who have fought each other numerous times. Surprisingly, The Deadman has never been able to defeat his boss in any of their singles matches. The two previously fought each other in a Buried Alive match at Survivor Series 2003, but as The Undertaker was about to win, Kane returned and helped Mr. McMahon to bury his in-ring brother. The two also faced each other on an episode of WWE RAW in May 1999, where once again Mr. McMahon came out victorious via disqualification.

The Undertaker never won the King of the Ring tournament

Winning the prestigious King of the Ring tournament is a dream of many WWE superstars. Previously, WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Bret Hart, and many others have won the tournament, but The Phenom was not able to accomplish this feat. The Deadman has participated in two King of the Ring tournaments but was unable to win and sit on the throne.

The Undertaker has never won the United States and Intercontinental Championships

The Undertaker is a seven-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship four times and World Heavyweight Championship three times. However, in his career, The Undertaker has never won The United States Championship and The Intercontinental Championship. He had many IC championship feuds with Goldust and US Championship feuds with Triple H and others but was never able to come out victorious.

