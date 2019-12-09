The Debate
WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida

WWE News

Sunday’s WWE live event saw one of the wrestlers take on a fan. SmackDown superstar Zayn got into a confrontation with a fan at the Daytona arena in Florida.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Sunday’s WWE live event saw one of the wrestlers take on a fan. SmackDown superstar Sami Zayn got into a confrontation with a fan at the Daytona arena in Florida. Zayn got miffed at the spectator who kept making homophobic slurs against him.

Zayn had accompanied Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring for the latter’s match against Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, also known as "The Fiend". As the match commenced, a fan seated by the ringside uttered a homophobic slur at Zayn. The SmackDown star took immediate offence.

Sami Zayn gets angry

Sami Zayn reacted by getting into a heated altercation with the spectator, calling him a homophobic moron and asking him to get out. Zayn also called in the security, asking them to remove the fan from the venue. WWE referees who were on hand calmed Sami Zayn down before evicting the spectator. 

Though neither Sami Zayn nor WWE have issued a comment about the incident, fans took to Twitter with their views. Some of the fans posted a video of the altercation, with one of them saying that WWE officials had evicted the fan following the spat.
Another fan wrote that there was no place for homophobic slurs in this world. The fan also commented that WWE should perhaps put in place a policy to ban such fans from all future events. 

Watch The Undertaker Chokeslam Sami Zayn to hell: SmackDown LIVE

Published:
COMMENT
