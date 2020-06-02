WWE Star Paige Posts New Poolside Photos, Promotes Twitch-streaming Career On Instagram

Former WWE diva Saraya Bevis aka Paige is no more an active contender of the current women’s roster. However, Paige still remains to be one of the A-listed celebrities in the promotion. Thanks to her social media popularity and frequent television appearances, Paige has always managed to stay relevant in the WWE Universe. While the entire world is currently confined indoors, Paige keeps updating her fans about her everyday life through social media posts. The Paige Twitch account has also been an elementary object in popularising the diva in the video game community, as she keeps updating her Instagram followers about the experiences on Twitch and her video game sessions.

Paige Instagram: Brit diva posts pool-side pics for Paige Twitch promotion

Amid lockdown and the surreal rise in cases of COVID-19, the Paige Instagram account gives fans a good glimpse into the Brit diva’s current lifestyle. Paige recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures donning a black bikini at the poolside. WWE fans and netizens appeared to be impressed with the post as they continue to shower their praise and love towards the former WWE diva in the comments section.

Apart from the sensational poolside pictures, the Paige Instagram account has constantly promoted her newly created Twitch account. Paige has claimed herself to be a professional video gamer at this point of time and she uploads the live streaming of her video games via Twitch. Among all the video games she has played, it appears that Outlast is one of Paige’s most favourite video games. Paige Instagram holds numerous posts that promote her Twitch account and helps her fans keep a tab on her everyday life.

Paige Instagram: Paige leaked photos?

The former WWE diva got into a massive controversy after the 'Paige leaked photos’ news hit the internet. A few years back, some of her private pictures got leaked online and the WWE diva was highly criticised by the fans. Since then. Paige has not been an active persona in the WWE roster. However, she has teased about her in-ring return multiple times in the past and WWE fans speculate to see her return in the near future.

