WWE NXT: Watch Shane Thorne Go Berserk After Losing To Mansoor

After losing to Mansoor in the recent episode, Shane Thorne showed his frustration by throwing a bottle at a commentator. Thorne was also seen in a lot of pain and kept on saying - “I’m not a loser” - to himself. Shane Thorne also mentioned the loss he suffered against Johnny Gargano earlier.

Also Read l WWE: Tyson Fury claims to beat Brock Lesnar within 30 seconds in a fight

WWE NXT: Shane Thorne Vs Mansoor

After defeating Cesaro last month at Crown Jewel, Mansoor arrived on NXT to face Shane Thorne. The match was quick and WWE's first Saudi Arabian-born superstar picked up another victory. Shane Thorne started strong. He wanted to make an example of Mansoor in a physical beatdown. However, Mansoor was quick and he refused to stay down. He hit Shane with a slingshot neck breaker to secure a win.

Also Read l WWE NXT superstar Johnny Gargano tweets about Alex Shelley; AEW Star responds

Apart from Mansoor and Shane Thorne’s match, the night also saw a huge NXT Tag Team Championships match. Fans saw the pair of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic facing The Undisputed ERA members Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Fans also saw Finn Balor fighting Tommaso Ciampa in his first in-ring action in almost three years.

Also Read l WWE: Jon Moxley says that WWE is very predictable in his recent interview

Tommaso Ciampa Vs Finn Balor

Tommaso Ciampa started strong, but The Prince found the opening and sent Ciampa flying into the barricade. Balor then delivered the 1916, but Tommaso Ciampa moved and successfully landed a hit on Finn Balor. Ciampa delivered an avalanche Air Raid Crash but was not able to seal a win. NXT Champion Adam Cole, who was sitting at the ringside, started getting scared after seeing the match shift to Ciampa’s side. That’s when Cole decided to intervene and delivered an enzuigiri to Ciampa. Balor took advantage of the moment and delivered the 1916 to win the match. After the match, the NXT champion entered the ring and stood next to Balor. When fans thought that they are seeing an alliance, The Prince hit Cole with a Pele kick.

Also Read l WWE reveals Shawn Michaels' behind-the-scenes role in NXT's Survivor Series success