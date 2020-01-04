WWE Wrestlers And Their Unforgettable Wedding Segments Throughout The Years

In its more than 20-year-old existence, WWE has provided fans with some incredible and unique segments. However, the marriage segments in episodes of WWE or WWF are still unforgettable for their shocking endings. Recently, fans saw Lana and Bobby Lashley get destroyed by Liv Morgan and Rusev during their marriage ceremony on WWE RAW. Though that marriage segment was shocking and incredible to watch, WWE universe has seen many other segments which are still fresh in their mind.

Here are some unique and unforgettable WWE/WWF marriage segments:

Kane marries Lita by force

In 2004, Kane started stalking Lita who was in a relationship with Matt Hardy. Fans saw Lita get harassed by Kane every week. Later, it was found that Lita is pregnant with Kane's baby. A few weeks later, Kane and Matt Hardy fought in a match termed as ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. The match ended with Kane defeating Hardy and marrying Lita. During the wedding segment, Matt Hardy tried to save Lita, but a chokeslam by Kane stopped him. Kane married Lita by force and the arena got filled with the chants of ‘boo and no’.

Triple H ruins Stephanie McMahon and Test’s marriage

During the attitude era, Stephanie McMahon was involved in many incredible and shocking segments. One such segment was her marriage with Test on WWE RAW. During the wedding segment, Test’s then-rival and DX Generation member Triple H came to the ring and showed the video which shocked the audience and stopped the marriage between Test and Stephanie McMahon. The video showed Stephanie McMahon drugged and being married to Triple H in Las Vegas a night before her marriage to Test.

Stone Cold Steve Austin saves Stephanie McMahon from The Undertaker

In 1999, Undertaker was a cult leader with creepy resurrection powers. When he got into a dispute with WWE chairman Vince McMahon, he decided to kidnap Stephanie McMahon and tied her to his symbol. Undertaker then called his cult members and asked them to begin the marriage ceremony. As the ceremony was about to be completed, Undertaker’s then-rival Stone Cold Steve Austin made his comeback and saved Stephanie McMahon. The Texas Rattlesnake punished the cult members and the Phenom with a steel chair as the crowd cheered.

