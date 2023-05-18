Last Updated:

WWE Hall Of Famer And The First 'Superstar' Of WWE Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Superstar' Billy Graham, a legendary pro wrestler, has passed away at the age of 79. Graham was one of the most significant performers in the history.

WWE Hall of Famer and former Heavyweight Champion Billy Graham dies aged 79

Superstar' Billy Graham, a legendary pro wrestler, has passed away at the age of 79. Graham i.e., Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was one of the most significant performers in the history of the industry and has been struggling with a number of health concerns lately. Graham's wife Valerie provided an update on his health battle on social media earlier this week, stating the former WWWF Heavyweight Champion had been put on life support. 

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, among others, were influenced by Graham, one of professional wrestling's early over-the-top personalities. With his work with the AWA, WWWF, and NWA, the former bodybuilder achieved fame in the 1970s. In 2004, he was given a place in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE post tribute for Billy Graham

 Billy Graham will foreover be remembered for pioneering the field of sports entertainment.

