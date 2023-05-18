WWE Hall Of Famer And The First 'Superstar' Of WWE Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Superstar' Billy Graham, a legendary pro wrestler, has passed away at the age of 79. Graham i.e., Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was one of the most significant performers in the history of the industry and has been struggling with a number of health concerns lately. Graham's wife Valerie provided an update on his health battle on social media earlier this week, stating the former WWWF Heavyweight Champion had been put on life support.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, among others, were influenced by Graham, one of professional wrestling's early over-the-top personalities. With his work with the AWA, WWWF, and NWA, the former bodybuilder achieved fame in the 1970s. In 2004, he was given a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE post tribute for Billy Graham

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has passed away. We extend our condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/Qpykpjv616 — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2023

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

So Sad To Hear About Billy Graham’s Health!! Make No Mistake- Talk About The Influence He Made On ME And So Many Others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You’re Beautiful. Bonnie Dyed My Hair In 1972!! Stay Strong My Mentor! FYI- You And Dusty Rhodes Were My Heroes! You Made Me! pic.twitter.com/aGfuvYc2GS — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 16, 2023

Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour! pic.twitter.com/bwL6UQ3c3h — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 18, 2023

SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP pic.twitter.com/0UEIy2HNgt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2023

I am so sad. My entire life, and tons of others from Flair to Hogan to Jesse to tons you wouldn't know and tons you would changed because of him. Valerie, I just wish you the best, you're a saint and more people than you know are aware of it. https://t.co/xr48yzf20G — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 18, 2023

Billy Graham will foreover be remembered for pioneering the field of sports entertainment.