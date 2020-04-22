When Triple H And Shawn Michaels Fought In A Brutal Hell Match At Armageddon 2002; Watch

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels are seen as prime specimens of a successful partnership in the WWE Universe as they share a similar bond even after retiring from the sport of wrestling. Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been partners since the initial days of their wrestling careers and have been together in a lot of fights. D-Generation X, formed by Triple H and Shawn Michaels is still regarded as one of the most iconic teams in the history of WWE, but things took a different turn when Triple H and Shawn Michaels turned their backs on each other in 2002.

WWE: When Triple H and Shawn Michaels fought each other for the WWE title at Armageddon 2002

WWE matchmakers lined up Triple H opposite Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Title in 2002 and split the entire wrestling universe into two halves. Triple H and Shawn Michaels unleashed a complete dogfight and put on a spectacular show inside the ring. The duo had to undergo through three different contests- street fight, steel cage match, and a ladder match - in order to grab the WWE world title.

The final battle between Shawn Michaels and Triple H was settled at Armageddon 2002, where 'The Cerebral Assassin' went on to defeat Shawn Michaels for the WWE World Heavyweight title. The long-lasting battle ended in despair for HBK fans, as Triple H managed to thrash Shawn Michaels, before climbing the ladder and claiming the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

WWE: Triple H and Shawn Michaels' partnership now

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are currently in charge of the WWE Performance Centers. After retiring from the sport, the duo has dedicated themselves for the young talents in WWE roster. Here’s a glimpse of some of the priceless moments between Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)