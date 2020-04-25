Triple H Net Worth, WWE Career And Story Of WWE's Power Couple

A few weeks ago, ahead of their annual shareholders' meeting, WWE released its proxy statement. The statement included the salary details of all the top WWE executives including, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE COO Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon. According to the statement, Vince McMahon earned the most in the McMahon family while both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H earned the second-highest in the McMahon family.

Vince McMahon net worth (Vince McMahon salary) 2020: $1.4 million

Triple H net worth (Triple H salary) 2020: $730,000

Stephanie McMahon net worth (Stephanie McMahon salary) 2020: $730,000

Triple H Stephanie McMahon combined net worth: Triple H salary and Stephanie McMahon's salary breakdown

The salaries provided above include solely the base amount and do not include bonuses or stock options. They also do not include Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s in-ring and on-camera performances pay. Here’s how much Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got for their in-ring appearances.

Triple H net worth 2019 (includes in-ring pay and official work): $3,328,092

Triple H net worth 2019 (as a performer): $2,016,977

Stephanie McMahon net worth 2019 (includes in-ring pay and official work): Around $2 million

Stephanie McMahon net worth 2019 (as a performer): $716,133

Triple H Stephanie McMahon combined net worth: In 2019, the couple made a combined $6 million (approx).

Triple H Stephanie McMahon marriage: The story of the power couple

The couple started working together in various storylines in the 2000s and started liking each other’s company. After dating each other for a few years, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2003 and tied the knot in October 2003. After their marriage, Stephanie McMahon took her husband's surname and legally changed her name to ‘Stephanie McMahon Levesque’. The couple has three daughters - Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

