Triple H Handed Demotion From His Corporate Job Title At WWE: Report

When WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson left the company, there were rumours that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be getting a demotion. Now, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H is indeed getting a demotion. Dave Meltzer said that Triple H is being made ‘the Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development’ in WWE. Triple H used to be the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative.

Triple H new role: 'The Game' to handle WWE NXT

According to sources, Triple H is being made the EVP of Development, because WWE wants him to fully concentrate on WWE NXT. Triple H, who is also the Senior Producer and creator of WWE NXT, is tasked with taking WWE NXT worldwide and make it as huge as WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown. He will also be responsible for the operation of WWE NXT and selling the NXT TV rights to oversees partners.

Triple H new role: Who will take Triple H’s last job?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that WWE CEO Vince McMahon's Chief of Staff, Brad Blum has taken over the role of the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative. Many say that Triple H decided to get the demotion because he wanted to make WWE NXT the third brand of WWE. However, WWE and Triple H are yet to make the news official.

WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson leave WWE

WWE is currently going through a major corporate shake-up which has led to the departure of WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The two are also no longer a part of the WWE Board of Directors. WWE recently released a press release which revealed that Frank A. Riddick III will work as the interim Chief Financial Officer. The release also stated that the company is searching for a permanent CFO and a Chief Revenue Officer. Riddick will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

