Triple H Opens Up On In-ring Retirement And Competing With AEW

Even though he has removed himself from the in-ring competition, Triple H is still a massive part of the promotion. The Game is single-headedly responsible for saving WWE NXT and making it a major brand, who almost every week competes with WWE’s rival AEW on the viewership charts. During his recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, The WWE Hall of Famer opened up on a range of subjects, including the ongoing rating war between AEW and WWE NXT.

Triple H thinks WWE will beat AEW in the long run

AEW Dynamite has been defeating WWE NXT on the charts for the past few weeks and according to reports, it will keep happening until the next TakeOver PPV. While discussing the competition WWE is getting from Tony Khan and company, Triple H stated that "competition is good" and it keeps things fresh. However, he revealed that WWE will eventually come out on top in the long run – a thing they have done in the past. Giving the example of the iconic ‘Monday Night War’ which took place between WWE RAW and WCW Nitro in the 1990s, Triple H stated that WCW Nitro used to get many more ratings than WWE RAW, but in the long run, WWE RAW won.

“It takes time and effort as there's a lot of pieces to move, but you're looking at a company that has recreated itself over and over again and stayed relevant to the next wave coming in. The strength of this company is being able to withstand the ebbs and flows of the business.”

Triple H talks about in-ring retirement

In the later part of the interview, Triple H talked about his last match which took place more than a year ago at WWE Super ShowDown PPV, where he got bested by Randy Orton. While talking about the match, the conversation shifted to retirement and the Hall of Famer ended up making some major comments. Triple H revealed that he was unofficially retired from WWE in 2019, but would not make it official until the moment is right.

“The thing for me that's good is I'm so transitioned over and satisfied with the other aspects of my career and my life and everything else, I get as much fun and excitement out of watching others do it and succeed at it.”

Image Source: WWE.com