Triple H reveals why Velveteen Dream returned to WWE NXT despite #SpeakingOut allegations

The Velveteen Dream returned on last week’s WWE NXT as he fought Kushida and Cameron Grimes in a Triple-Threat match in the ongoing North American title tournament qualifiers. The former NA Champion was missing from WWE TV for weeks after he was accused of having indecent online interactions with underage boys during the #SpeakingOut movement. The NXT superstar later denied all the allegations against him which forced WWE to look into the matter. WWE NXT chief Triple H spoke to CBS Sports recently where he made it clear that WWE found nothing against Velveteen Dream during their investigation.

Triple H revealed that Velveteen Dream was not away from WWE programming due to the sexual misconduct allegations, but he was away because he got into a car accident a couple of weeks ago. Triple H reiterated that Velveteen Dream was away from action because of the accident and once he was medically cleared, the decision was made to get him back into the ring. The Velveteen Dream lost to Cameron Grimes on the latest episode and is scheduled to face Finn Balor in a second chance qualifying match this week.

“He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything,” said Triple H.

WWE NXT results: The Velveteen Dream and Kushida lose to Cameron Grimes

The Velveteen Dream returned to the black-and-gold ring and revealed himself to be the third mystery man in the Triple-Threat match. The former NXT North American champion dominated for the most part until he ran into Cameron Grimes. The Technical Savage caught Kushida and Dream with the Cave-In and then pinned the Japanese Superstar for the win. The Velveteen Dream turned heel and attacked Kushida for letting Grimes pin him. Finn Balor then appeared and stood in front of The Velveteen Dream as WWE NXT went off-air. There is speculation that the Dream will defeat Balor this week and go on to participate in the title match at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX.

Image credits: WWE.com