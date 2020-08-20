Triple H Outlines The Problems WWE Faced Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

With NXT Takeover XXX around the corner, Triple H, currently working as an executive for the promotion, addressed the difficulties WWE faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the United States being under strict lockdown for nearly two months, WWE did not suspend their weekly tapings. Instead, the company shifted base to the Performance Center in Orlando to keep hosting shows from the empty arena. Since then, WWE started allowing fans to the arena, albeit in a very limited number, with NXT trainees usually posing as fans during the shows.

Triple H talks about WWE coronavirus difficulties

The uncertain situation due to the pandemic means it was far from a smooth transition for the promotions and the wrestlers. From navigating the safety protocols to maintaining to perform without fans in the arena, the wrestlers did not face an easy time during the past four months. Speaking to Sony Sports, Triple H revealed it was extremely difficult for the superstars to pace a match without fan reaction.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Hunter said, "Every motion that you make, every nuance, every slam, every dive off the top, all of it, you're doing it for fan reaction and the reaction of the WWE Universe. And without them there, it's really difficult. Tough to have that adrenaline, tough to have that energy, tough to have that excitement for the performers."

Without feedback from the WWE Universe, Triple H said it was hard for the wrestlers as well as the creatives to judge if a storyline was well received by the fans. Most of the time, there is a lot of guesswork involved whether it was performing in the ring or being backstage, said Triple H.

The future WWE Hall of Famer also addressed the difficulties WWE faced, as a company, during the past few months. Hunter said the WWE staff worked with the state and government officials along with top medical staff and professionals in order to ensure the safety of all employees. Triple H said that the company persisted with delivering weekly episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT in addition to the pay-per-view because the promotion wanted to give fans "an escape." With almost all sports activities suspended due to the pandemic, the 51-year-old believes fans needed to "to take their mind off everything that's going on in the world."

Ever since moving all shows to the Performance Center, WWE has ditched live shows in favour of pre-taped episodes. This allowed the company to tape multiple episodes of any particular show in one go, which could be later edited according to the need. Shooting in advance also allowed the company to work with limited superstars at one time, usually using only the ones involved in a particular storyline.

However, managing and shooting for multiple brands meant a host of superstars had to be moved from one show to another for a variety of reasons. Also, the company had to, a lot of times, scrap storylines due to several factors. This shift from doing live shows has been "exponentially harder," according to Triple H.

WWE is preparing for their two major PPVs of the summer - NXT TakeOver: XXX and SummerSlam 2020. The upcoming TakeOver will feature former NXT champ Adam Cole going toe-to-toe with former NFL star Pat McAfee, and Keith Lee defending his NXT title against Karrion Kross.

(Image Credits: WWE Official Website)