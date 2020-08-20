Johnny Gargano And Velveteen Dream Qualify For The North American Title Match At TakeOver

Johnny Gargano qualified for the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX.by defeating Ridge Holland with the help of his wife Candice LeRae on Wednesday. Velveteen Dream also secured his position is the finals by defeating interim WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. Although both the matches were entertaining, the main event bout between Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor was more interesting. Fans saw Timothy Thatcher attack The Price right before he was about to pin Dream to win the match – causing him the NA title shot.

After this week’s event, it was made official that Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream will face each other in a ladder match at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX to win the North American championship. The WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV iOn this week’s WWE NXT, Johnny Gargano and Velveteen Dream qualified for the North American title ladder match,, which is scheduled to take place at Ws scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 (Sunday, as per Indian timings), a day before the WWE SummerSlam 2020. According to fans, Bronson Reed has a huge chance of becoming the new NA champion as WWE had been pushing Reed for the past few weeks.

WWE NXT Results: Johnny Gargano defeats Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland manhandled Johnny Gargano early on, but the former WWE NXT Champion fought back with a suicide dive. Ridge Holland soon recovered and stunned The Rebel Heart with a nasty scoop slam, followed by a power slam. Gargano was able to shake it off, cracking Holland's jaw with a superkick as Holland was talking to the referee. Gargano the tried to deliver One Final Beat, but Holland dodged and rocked him with a forearm.

Ridge Holland went on to block a series of slingshot spear and delivered another power slam for the nearfall. Holland punished Gargano for a couple more minutes before Candice LeRae interfered and distracted the referee. Johnny Gargano took advantage of the situation and delivered a low blow followed to Holland. He then executed One Final Beat to win the match.

WWE NXT Results: The Velveteen Dream defeats Finn Balor

Velveteen Dream took the fight to Finn Balor, but the Prince stayed calm and started targeting Dream’s left leg. The two traded hands before Cameron Grimes walked in and started taunting the two stars by holding the WWE NXT North American Championship in his hand. This distracted Finn Balor and The Price went on to attack Grimes. Dream took advantage of the situation and hit Balor with a series of punches, but the former champion answered back with a superplex.

Johnny Gargano then entered the ring and attacked Cameron Grimes, taking the NA title from him. Later, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest laid out Gargano before starting to fight each other. In the chaos, Timothy Thatcher slipped into the ring and attacked Finn Balor. Velveteen Dream then went on to hit Balor with a Death Valley Driver and a Purple Rainmaker to win the match. After the match, Reed took out both Velveteen Dream and Damian Priest to stood tall in the ring with the North American Championship in his hand.

Image Source: WWE.com