WWE Reveals What Randy Orton Whispered In Ric Flair’s Ear After Punting Him Last Week

Last week’s WWE RAW created a lot of buzz, as after defeating Kevin Owens in the main event, Randy Orton turned on his former mentor and supporter Ric Flair. Randy Orton first hit The Nature Boy with a low blow and then summoned his Legend Killer persona to deliver a devastating punt. Though WWE fans didn’t see Ric Flair get hit by the punt due to a blackout in the Performance Center, when the lights came back on, an injured Ric Flair laid in the middle of the ring. Randy Orton, on the other hand, was seen leaning on Flair’s unconscious body and whispered something in his ear.

What exactly did Randy Orton whisper in Ric Flair’s ear?

WWE recently shared a video on its YouTube page where fans can hear exactly what Randy Orton whispered in Ric Flair’s ear right after hitting him with a punt. Randy Orton promised Ric Flair that it all will end soon, before thanking Flair for everything he did for him. "It is all gonna be over soon. I promise you, Ric. I promise you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Ric," Randy Orton can be heard saying.

After the incident, Ric Flair was taken to the hospital where he was admitted for a day. Moments after getting discharged, Ric Flair took to Twitter and sent a message out to Orton, claiming that he wanted the night to go differently. “I wanted last night to go differently. what I would have said is I don’t know what would’ve happened if my son was in this business. but I do know what Charlotte (Flair) has done, and like you Randy, she is much better than I ever was, just like you have surpassed your father. that’s it,” tweeted the WWE legend.

Randy Orton targets Shawn Michaels on RAW

On the latest episode, Randy Orton did the same thing to Shawn Michaels after HBK called him out for attacking Ric Flair last week. To make things worse, The Viper also downed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with an RKO. Randy Orton is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2020. WWE's biggest event of the summer is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers), where Orton is expected to come out on top.

Image credits: WWE.com