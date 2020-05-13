Triple H, Paige, Nikki Bella Lead WWE Universe's Wishes For Becky Lynch On Her Pregnancy

On WWE RAW, former women’s champion Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant with fiancé Seth Rollins’ baby. Since then, the couple has been getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Many WWE superstars, officials, legends, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Paige, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair and others also congratulated the pair after the news went viral.

Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon said that they are excited for both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. They praised Becky Lynch for playing by her own rules and making the right call. Brie and Nikki Bella welcomed Becky Lynch to the ‘moms club’ and hailed her as one of the best WWE wrestlers.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley revealed that she is proud of Lynch, while her partner Sasha Banks reacted to the news with an heart emoji. Paige, on the other hand, revealed that Becky Lynch’s WWE RAW segment gave her chills. She said Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are going to make great parents.

WWE Superstars congratulate Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE, a professional athlete and actress, at the top of her game, playing by her own rules! I’m so excited for you and @WWERollins! Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health as you enter this new chapter in your lives. ❤️ https://t.co/k9yw5fyCgb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 12, 2020

Through her triumph and struggles, @BeckyLynchWWE has always been honest with the audience. Last night was no different.

Congratulations on an incredible journey as #WWERaw Women’s Champion and the one she is embarking on. #MomsCanDoAnything #Proud https://t.co/JuHmlEPADk — Triple H (@TripleH) May 12, 2020

What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ 👏🏻👏🏻❤️🔥 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 12, 2020

Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE! I’m so happy for you and Seth! So proud of everything you have done, even for us women! You are forever our GOAT! I have chills for you for this next journey of life! It truly is magical!!! Nothing like a lass kicking Mommy! Love you! ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo -Brie https://t.co/DTYvZzPwtY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Bex. Beyond happy for the both of you! pic.twitter.com/SVFI7lJd4Q — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 12, 2020

