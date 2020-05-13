Last Updated:

Triple H, Paige, Nikki Bella Lead WWE Universe's Wishes For Becky Lynch On Her Pregnancy

Many WWE stars including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Paige, Nikki, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair and others congratulated Becky Lynch after the news went viral.

Written By
Adil Khan
Becky Lynch

On WWE RAW, former women’s champion Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant with fiancé Seth Rollins’ baby. Since then, the couple has been getting congratulatory messages from all over the world. Many WWE superstars, officials, legends, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Paige, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair and others also congratulated the pair after the news went viral.

Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon said that they are excited for both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. They praised Becky Lynch for playing by her own rules and making the right call. Brie and Nikki Bella welcomed Becky Lynch to the ‘moms club’ and hailed her as one of the best WWE wrestlers.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley revealed that she is proud of Lynch, while her partner Sasha Banks reacted to the news with an heart emoji. Paige, on the other hand, revealed that Becky Lynch’s WWE RAW segment gave her chills. She said Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are going to make great parents.

Also Read l Paige, Nikki Bella sends monetary aid to fans struggling amid coronavirus lockdown: WWE News

WWE Superstars congratulate Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Also Read l Nikki Bella claims Ronda Rousey's WWE debut was a 'slap in the face' for women’s wrestling

Also Read l Drew McIntyre reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H's reactions after historic WWE title win: WWE News

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon reveals she was left with butterflies after first kiss with Triple H

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all