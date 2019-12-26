Triple H 'proud' Of Rhea Ripley For NXT Championship Win, Wrestler Expresses Gratitude

After defeating Shayna Baszler and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion in the recent episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. to which she revealed how Triple H reacted after she won. Ripley revealed that when she went to her locker room, Triple H came in and kept on saying that he is proud of her. The champion praised WWE COO Triple H and said that he was the reason that she started watching wrestling.and is in the WWE today.

She said that Triple H is one of the greatest wrestlers WWE has ever produced and he is an excellent COO. When 'The Game' believes in a wrestler, that always makes them feel amazing. She added that she is going to work more harder to keep his respect and support. When asked about her next move in the WWE, Rhea Ripley said that she is ready to defend her title and fight anyone who comes forward.

"He was pretty much just saying how proud he is of me and that means a lot coming from him, someone that I've looked up to for the longest time. There are no words to describe it. I'm proud that he's proud. He just kept going on about how I deserve it," said Rhea Ripley.

2019



.Started 2019 as the First ever NXT UK Women’s Champion

.Competed in the First ever NXT UK TakeOver

.No. 24 in the Royal Rumble

.Captain for the First ever Women’s WarGames

.Women’s Captain for Team NXT in Survivor Series match

.NEW NXT Women’s Champion



Pretty decent year! pic.twitter.com/3QULadHH5M — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 24, 2019

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

