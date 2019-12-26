The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Triple H 'proud' Of Rhea Ripley For NXT Championship Win, Wrestler Expresses Gratitude

WWE News

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley revealed that when she went to her locker room after winning the NXT title, Triple H came in and kept on saying that he is proud of her.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Triple H

After defeating Shayna Baszler and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion in the recent episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. to which she revealed how Triple H reacted after she won. Ripley revealed that when she went to her locker room, Triple H came in and kept on saying that he is proud of her. The champion praised WWE COO Triple H and said that he was the reason that she started watching wrestling.and is in the WWE today.

Also Read l Rhea Ripley hailed as 'the next Rock, John Cena, Batista' by Mark Henry

She said that Triple H is one of the greatest wrestlers WWE has ever produced and he is an excellent COO. When 'The Game' believes in a wrestler, that always makes them feel amazing. She added that she is going to work more harder to keep his respect and support. When asked about her next move in the WWE, Rhea Ripley said that she is ready to defend her title and fight anyone who comes forward.

"He was pretty much just saying how proud he is of me and that means a lot coming from him, someone that I've looked up to for the longest time. There are no words to describe it. I'm proud that he's proud. He just kept going on about how I deserve it," said Rhea Ripley.

Also Read l  WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley remains humble despite beating Shayna Baszler for championship title

Also Read l  WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler, becomes the new NXT Women's Champion

Also Read l WWE NXT Highlights: Adam Cole defeats Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley new NXT Women's Champion

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP SHOWS BJP THE MIRROR
SANJAY RAUT WARNS AGAINST ARROGANCE
DHONI STARTS, KOHLI FINISHES
'REBIRTH OF NATION'S CONSCIENCE'
'RAHUL IS CROSSING ALL LIMITS'
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM