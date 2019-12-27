Triple H Reveals The Names Of NXT Superstars He Want To Face In Future

Triple H is a 14-time World Champion and is one of the biggest names the company has ever produced. In his 2-decade long career, The King of the Kings has faced many legendary WWE superstars. He is someone who will definitely be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming future. It has been months since he wrestled in the WWE ring. However, he has never backed down from a fight. Recently, Triple H appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast with his friend Shawn Michaels. He revealed who he would like to face in the future.

Triple H praises NXT superstars

When Corey Graves asked Triple H about who he wants to face in the future, the boss of NXT said that the future superstars of WWE have what it takes and he would love to face each and every one of them. He then took some time to think and said that he would like to face former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano in the coming future. He then took Tommaso Ciampa’s name. He said that he loves the way Ciampa fights. He would love to face the Velveteen Dream because he will bring great visuals and the match will be spectacular.

“If I were to look at it now, clearly for me from the white meat Shawn Michaels-selling babyface side, Gargano. Ciampa is different – he’s more like my character was and a different style,” Said Triple H.

Triple H then moved to Finn Balor and said that his fighting style resembles Shawn Michaels a lot. He said that Keith Lee would also make a good rival as he has proved himself.

