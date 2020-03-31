Undertaker Showcases AJ Styles' Gravestone, Says Disrespect Will Cost Him At WrestleMania

After being challenged by AJ Styles for a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker opened this week’s WWE RAW. The Undertaker was wearing a black beanie and a jacket to confirm the rumours that he has totally accepted his old American Bada** persona. The Undertaker first slammed AJ Styles and said that The Phenomenal One crossed a line when he included his wife Michelle McCool in their feud.

The Undertaker said that the disrespect will cost AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker then showed off the gravestone he made for his WrestleMania 36 opponent. He ended the segment stating that after WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles will ‘Rest in Peace’.

"You're going to pay the ultimate price for disrespecting her, my wife, Michelle McCool," said The Undertaker.

AJ Styles slams The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

Last week, AJ Styles was seen making fun of the video The Undertaker and Michelle McCool made for saving tigers. AJ Styles slammed Michelle McCool for stealing The Undertaker’s soul and promised the WWE Universe that he will bring the lost soul back. He then challenged Undertaker to a ‘Boneyard match’ at WrestleMania 36 and stated that he is going to defeat The Undertaker at his very own game.

AJ Styles left everyone confused as no one knows exactly what a 'Boneyard match' is. Even WWE RAW commentators Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were heard saying that they had no idea what AJ Styles was talking about. AJ Styles recently teased the rules of upcoming Boneyard match against The Undertaker stating that it could be ‘a Street Fight in a cemetery’. According to many, the match could also be a newer version of the 'Buried Alive match'.

