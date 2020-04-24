WWE SmackDown: What Could WWE Have In Store For Celebration Of 25 Years Of Triple H?

The upcoming segment of WWE SmackDown will mark the celebration of 25 years of Triple H in WWE along with other surprises. WWE COO Triple H started off his career as a wrestler and went on to achieve greatness in a dual role which comprises of a skilled wrestler and a successful administrator. WWE has planned to showcase Triple H’s greatest moments in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown but WWE fans expect more from the segment as Triple H is rumoured to unleash a new rivalry in the current WWE roster.

WWE SmackDown: What could happen during celebration of 25 years of Triple H in WWE

As per reports, Triple H is going to be present in the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode and is expected to address the entire wrestling universe while WWE officials have planned to display his greatest moments inside and outside the ring. The 15-time WWE champion has achieved nigh everything in his 25-year-long WWE career and currently functions as an administrator. However, Triple H has always been open to new storylines and it will come as little surprise if he actually decides to unleash a brand new rivalry in the current roster. Though Triple H has not yet hinted at any such plans, WWE has been known to shake things up in spectacular fashion. WWE wrestlers could opt to intervene and steal the show from him at ’25 years of Triple H in WWE’.

WWE SmackDown: What to expect from this week’s WWE SmackDown

25 years of Triple H in WWE

WWE SmackDown women’s tag team championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs Dana Brooke & Carmella

MITB qualifying match: Drew Gulak vs King Corbin

MITB qualifying match: Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks

A special look at Brawn Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s history

