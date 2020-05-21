When Triple H Defeated Randy Orton In A Classic Steel Cage Match At Judgement Day 2008

In the main event of Judgement Day 2008, Triple H defended his WWE title against Randy Orton in a steel cage match. The build-up to the match began at WWE Backlash 2008 when Triple H won the title by eliminating Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The WWE Backlash 2008 match also involved John Cena and John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL). At WWE RAW after Backlash 2008, Triple H was supposed to face Randy Orton, but the match was stopped by WWE RAW General Manager William Regal. Regal said that instead of fighting in a singles' match, Randy Orton and Triple H will face each other in a Steel Cage match for the WWE Championship.

Judgement Day 2008: Triple H retains his title against Randy Orton

WWE Champion Triple H gained an advantage at the start as he took down Randy Orton with a high knee to the face. Randy Orton soon recovered and kicked Triple H in the gut. He punished Triple H with a number of attacks before attempting to escape through the cage door. However, Triple H stopped Orton and took control of the match. He delivered a chop block and trapped Randy Orton in a figure four leglock.

Randy Orton soon broke the hold and started crawling towards the cage door to escape. Triple H stopped him again, but Orton was able to grab a steel chair. Randy Orton tried to hit Triple H with the chair, but Triple H dodged all the attacks and took the chair from The Viper. Triple H started punishing Randy Orton with the steel chair, but Orton delivered a low blow. Orton then picked up the chair and attacked Triple H. He went on to hit Triple H with a nasty DDT.

Randy Orton once again tried to escape the cage, but Triple H tore up those plans. In the later part of the match, Randy Orton tried to hit Triple H with a running punt, but Triple H grabbed the steel chair and started attacking Orton. Triple H then executed a Pedigree and covered Orton to win the match and retain his title.

