Triple H Reveals How The #SpeakingOut Movement Affected WWE NXT UK’s Relaunch

Top WWE executive and NXT chief Triple H recently sat down with Metro, where he opened up on a range of subjects, including the return of WWE NXT UK. The UK brand came under scrutiny after many people accused various superstars and officials during the #SpeakingOut movement. Due to this, WWE suspended on-screen talents and staff members like El Ligero, Travis Banks and referee Joel Allen. During the interview, Triple H spoke about how NXT UK was affected by the #SpeakingOut movement and reiterated that WWE has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

Triple H talks about #SpeakingOut movement

While talking about the brand, Triple H stated that in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement, he hopes WWE NXT UK can be a place where professionalism and safety reign supreme. “We take every allegation very seriously, and you can refer back to our policy. It's zero tolerance for things of this manner,” said Triple H. Triple H stated that when someone accuses a star or an official of sexual assault, harassment, or any other crime, WWE looks into the matter and if the accused is found guilty, then they “deal with it”.

“We also have an open policy with everybody. No one should ever feel like, 'I didn't wanna say anything.' That's the exact opposite of what we want. We're trying to make this the safe, inclusive environment for everybody that it should be.”

Triple H comments on fans possibly returning to WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK will return in September as the promotion is thinking to host the shows at the BT Sport Studio in London. The British version of the black and gold brand has been on hiatus since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interview, Triple H thanked BT Sport for being "an amazing partner" before claiming that he’s ready to welcome WWE NXT UK fans in the Studio again soon.

“The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content. And I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in, obviously we'd be thrilled and excited.”

Image credits: WWE.com