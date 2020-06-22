Undertaker Retirement: From Throwing Mankind Off Hell In A Cell Roof, To Casket Matches

The final episode of ‘The Last Ride’ was a highly-anticipated one, but threw up a major surprise with The Undertaker bringing the curtains down on his three-decade-long pro wrestling career. The former World Champion and arguably the biggest face in the promotion claimed that he no longer has the desire to battle in the ring as he believes that he has achieved everything in his WWE career. Throughout his journey with the promotion, The Undertaker has been through several moments where he pushed his limits in order to entertain the fans.

From making surprise appearances from beneath the WWE ring to ending Shawn Michaels’s career, The Undertaker has seen it all. 'The Undertaker age' stands at 55 right now but he still remains one of the most respected in-ring performers of all time. While ‘The Undertaker retirement’ news has already disheartened a number of fans, here’s a look at some of his best in-ring moments.

The Undertaker retirement: The Phenom's numerous exploits

The Undertaker retirement reports have hit the headlines multiple times. However, The Phenom has returned to face someone new inside the ring every single time. Despite this, scores of fans believe that The Undertaker retirement is set in stone this time, since he came out and publicly announced his retirement this time around, as opposed to leaving hat and clock in the ring a la WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker vs Kane Casket Match

In 2009, Kane and The Undertaker squared off in an epic thriller billed as the ‘Casket Match’. Although The Undertaker managed to pick up the win, he had to push himself to the limit in order to do so. WWE fans consider the Casket Match to be one of the best matches in The Undertaker's three-decade-long career.

The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - Career vs Streak

The Undertaker ended Shawn Michael’s WWE career when they fought each other at WrestleMania 26. The fight was scheduled to determine the future of WWE since Shawn Michaels vowed he would quit the promotion if he lost to The Undertaker. While HBK dug deep and put on an incredible performance, almost notching the victory in the process, The Undertaker sealed the night in his favour by defeating HBK even after recuperating from some Sweet Chin Music. The ‘Career vs Streak’ match is rerun as a WWE classic to this day.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles - The Boneyard Match

The Undertaker came out of retirement, to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. While the contest was an unorthodox matchup in the middle of a pandemic, WWE fans relished the fight. The Undertaker beat AJ Styles down in an exhilarating contest. Soon after the fight, there were murmurs that if The Phenom were to call it quits now, the theatrical Boneyard Match would serve as a perfect send-off.

The Undertaker vs Mankind - Hell In A Cell

In 1998, The Undertaker and Mankind pushed each other to the limits in 1998 when they fought in a classic ‘Hell In A Cell’ contest. The Undertaker was manhandled on a number of occasions. However, The Phenom came back from the dead, metaphorically speaking, and stunned the fans when he threw Mankind off the roof of the cell.

Image courtesy: WWE.com