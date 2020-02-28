WWE Super ShowDown Results: Roman Reigns Wins Against King Corbin To End Long Storyline

A few weeks ago, King Corbin entered the ring and accused Roman Reigns of cheating. He asked for a rematch and Roman Reigns accepted the challenge by saying that they will face each other for the last time at WWE Super ShowDown. Finally, a storyline which started almost a year ago ended with Roman Reigns standing tall in the steel cage at Saudi Arabia.

According to many, the storyline ended because WWE had different plans for Roman Reigns. Many believe that the face of SmackDown can start a rivalry with John Cena and the two can face each other at WrestleMania 36. Some also think that the storyline between King Corbin and Roman Reigns is not over. They feel that The King can confront The Big Dog in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Here are some of the WWE Super ShowDown highlights.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin

King Corbin made a royal entrance as he was carried to the ring in his throne for the steel cage match. However, he was booed by the crowd until the end for using cruel methods to keep Roman Reigns down. The match started and King Corbin stopped Roman Reigns from shutting the cage door and locking it from inside. He then started punishing The Big Dog until Roman Reigns countered with a powerbomb from the top rope, making it amongst the main WWE Super ShowDown highlights.

After the commercial break, The King was seen trying to get out of the steel cage. However, he was stopped by Roman Reigns. King Corbin then picked up a chain and tried to attack Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion countered with a Superman Punch. Roman Reigns then picked up the chain and wrapped it around his fist. He delivered another Superman Punch for the win.

