WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Brock Lesnar Defeats Ricochet, Retains WWE Championship

WWE News

The match was short-lived as Brock Lesnar dominated from the start and delivered an F-5 to pick a win against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

Brock Lesnar

At Royal Rumble 2020, WWE did everything they could to display Brock Lesnar as the monster. After eliminating 13 superstars, the WWE Champion was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. Since then, fans knew that Brock Lesnar would face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and Ricochet will not be able to stop him. The big reason why WWE decided to keep the title with Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown was that Brock Lesnar vs Drew Mcintyre would sell more tickets than Ricochet vs Drew Mcintyre.

Also Read l  WWE Super ShowDown Results: Goldberg Defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar Retains Title

WWE Super ShowDown results: Brock Lesnar defeats Ricochet

Before the match could start, WWE showed a video where many WWE superstars and fans can be seen questioning Ricochet capabilities. It also showed tweets where fans can be seen slamming Ricochet and predicting that The One and Only will not win at WWE Super ShowDown. The video ended with Ricochet saying that he will win the match and go on to face Drew Mcintyre at WrestleMania. Despite the hype, the match was really short. Brock Lesnar punished Ricochet from the start. He grabbed Ricochet mid-air and sent him to the Suplex City. Brock Lesnar then hit an F-5 for the win in about two minutes.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg enrages fans post beating The Fiend to win WWE Universal title

WWE Super ShowDown results: Twitter reacts to the Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet fight

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: When The Undertaker brutally defeated Goldberg in 2019; WWE News

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results predictions: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg set to dazzle in Saudi Arabia; WWE News

