Undertaker Reveals What Happened When Vince McMahon Informed Him Of WWE Retirement

If there is one wrestler who has lived WWE's motto of Then, Now, Forever, it is ought to be the Undertaker. During his time in the WWE, Undertaker shared a great relationship with the company's promoter Vince McMahon. Thus, when Vince renunciated his position, Phenom was apparently taken aback.

Recently, The Undertaker sat for an interview with one of the popular voices in combat sports, Ariel Helwani, and shared his views on the retirement of Vince McMahon. The Undertaker said that he did not believe McMahon when he said he was stepping away. He said, “He called me the day before he announced [his retirement]. We got into an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away....why are you b****ng me?’”

Undertaker further said. “We actually ended up kind of going at it a little bit...Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned. But I knew there’s no way he’d stay away.”

'WWE without Vince, that’s just hard to imagine'

Undertaker laid weight on the role Vince McMahon played to take WWE where it is today, and also highlighted that "a WWE without Vince" is hard to imagine.

“Even in this role, I think it’s going to be challenging for him. That’s his baby. He’s the one that created this whole thing. I know he wants to make sure that these TV deals and everything are done the right way. Right now I think that’s his sole motivation. But that’s Vince McMahon. I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes. But a WWE without Vince, that’s just hard to imagine.”

Undertaker is also of the view that nobody could run WWE the way it's run now.

“I would have a really hard time imagining that there wouldn’t be some kind of contingency that he has some type of control there. I don’t think even if the company was to get sold, which I don’t have any feeling one way or another whether that’s gonna happen or not, but I just can’t imagine somebody coming in and buying the company and running it the same way, with just the dedication to detail the way it’s run now.”