The Undertaker Signed A 15-year Deal With WWE Back In 2019: Reports

In 2019, for the first time since joining the WWE, The Undertaker began making appearances outside the promotion. He was booked to tour the UK with ‘Between The Ropes’ and was scheduled to appear for Starrcast in Las Vegas. However, WWE interfered and stopped The Undertaker from going to Las Vegas for Starrcast and restricted his UK appearance to an autograph signing session. At the time, it was reported that WWE had signed The Undertaker and didn't want the Dead Man to make too many public appearances. Though the specifics of the contract were not revealed, many fans believed that The Undertaker had signed only a year-long contract with WWE.

Also Read l Undertaker deal: John Cena heaps praise on The Last Ride, underlines respect for The Undertaker

Undertaker deal: Details of the Undertaker’s WWE contract revealed

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Undertaker indeed signed a new deal with WWE, but it was not a one-year extension. WON revealed that The Undertaker signed a 15-year contract with the company in 2019, which means that The Phenom will be with the company until 2034. According to comicbook.com, ‘this is one of the longest tenures for anyone in company history, let alone for a wrestler’. Many reports claim that The Undertaker will start doing backstage work once he retires as a wrestler. Fans believe The Undertaker could become a producer or a trainer like Shawn Michaels.

Also Read l Undertaker deal: Undertaker's The Last Ride documentary series set to premiere after Money in the Bank PPV

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, WWE released the second episode of their new documentary mini-series on The Undertaker, titled The Last Ride. The first episode was released last Sunday and it focused on the time Undertaker was preparing for his supposed last match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The first episode received good reviews from both fans and critics. The second episode focused on the aftermath of WrestleMania 33 and revealed why The Undertaker decided to continue wrestling. According to many, The Undertaker could announce his retirement in the last episode of The Last Ride.

Also Read l Undertaker deal: WWE legend The Undertaker reveals how he wants his curtain call to go dow: WWE News

Undertaker: The Last Ride – Release dates

Episode 1 – May 10, 2020

Episode 2 – May 17, 2020

Episode 3 – May 24, 2020

Episode 4 – June 14, 2020

Episode 5 – June 21, 2020

Release dates according to IMDB

Also Read l Undertaker deal: Jon Moxley loved The Boneyard match, says “The Undertaker is a comic book character”: WWE news