'The Undertaker Deserves An Oscar': Twitterati Lauds Superstar For Defeating AJ Styles

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was one of the best matches on night one of WrestleMania 36. Styles and Taker put on a great show in the main event in a match which felt less like a traditional in-ring bout and more like a cinematic affair with special effects and some great storytelling. The match was well received by fans with many even joking The Undertaker should be awarded an Oscar for his stellar performance against AJ Styles.

WrestleMania 36 Day 1 results: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard match

The Boneyard Match saw WWE take a different route from their usual traditional approach. AJ Styles made his entry in a casket while The Undertaker rolled back the years and entered the bout on his iconic motorbike. With fans already excited to see the American Badass persona of Taker, the match managed to exceed fan expectations.

Despite being 55, Taker put on an absolute classic performance as he comfortably managed to dominate Styles for most of the match. The OC interfered but The Undertaker managed to win the bout after burying Styles before storming off on his motorcycle.

WrestleMania 36 Day 1 results: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard match lauded by fans

While hardcore wrestling fans lauded the bout for the quality of the action and the culminating storyline, the Boneyard match had more than enough to keep the casual fans glued to the screen. The match, which lasted almost 20 minutes, was full of special effects and dramatic filming. Furthermore, both the opponents paced the match to perfection where The Undertaker even appeared to break the fourth wall when he called out AJ Styles by his real-life name 'Allen'.

The creative match was applauded by fans on social media with many claiming Taker and Styles deserve an Oscar for their noteworthy performance at WrestleMania 36.

Here's how social media reacted to the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles

WWE, AJ, and Undertaker just secured their Grammy, Oscar, Academy Award, AND Emmy with that one. #Wrestlemania#BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/clArQ7sHxg — savant 🤴🏾 (@banksavant) April 5, 2020

Don't mind me, just taking this Oscar over to the Undertaker for his #WrestleMania performance tonight #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/5C1Q2vumUd — CJ Esmerio (@csmoke365) April 5, 2020

WWE’s production of that boneyard match was superb cinematic Oscar worthy production. Plus good to see the American Bad Ass Undertaker back. — Double A (@mrallen1989) April 5, 2020

Give me that AJ Styles/Undertaker Boneyard Match on repeat and give it an Oscar for Best Drama #Wrestlemania36 — Melvin (@RobLafary) April 5, 2020

Ah AJ and the undertaker deserve Oscars for this #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RxPWATLjbe — Alishiba Moody 🇿🇦🇿🇲 (@Moody_knows47) April 5, 2020

And the Oscar for Best Picture goes to AJ Styles vs The Undertaker at #WrestleMania!! pic.twitter.com/5hljCJIBDr — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) April 5, 2020

The Undertaker's last ride: Watch

