Undertaker’s $1,000 Cameo Videos Leaked After He Announced His Retirement On Sunday

At WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker – real name Mark William Calaway – bid goodbye to the WWE Universe. Surrounded by his friends and colleagues including Vince McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, Kane and others, The Phenom delivered a heartfelt speech which brought tears to the eyes of many. Calaway said that for the past 30 years he has laid many people to “rest” but now it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”.

Undertaker cameo: Calaway sends personalised video messages to fans

After the PPV, Undertaker made a cameo for a limited amount of time and sent messages to a few fans as promised earlier. According to Forbes (via Maxim), only 30 people had the opportunity to receive a personalised video message from the WWE legend for $1,000 each, all of which sold out almost immediately. The cameo clips then went viral for various reasons.

In the videos, Calaway can be seen delivering heartfelt messages with his signature dramatic pauses and terrifying character voice, which is both endearing and hilarious. In one of the clips, Undertaker can be seen congratulating a fan named “All Elite Scooby-Doo” for getting married, while in another he can be seen promoting a horror novel. So far, the clips have received more than a million views on social media, with around 50 thousand likes.

Undertaker cameo: Here are some of the hilarious clips

The Undertaker's $1,000 Cameo videos are coming in https://t.co/cXJCYf0nPl — H Jenkins (@HJenkinsWrites) November 23, 2020

some guy paid for the undertaker to do an ad for his horror novel, but he didn't pay me so i aint saying the title. this bit is funny though. pic.twitter.com/1BhycZuL9x — bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020: Legends pay tribute to the Undertaker

After Undertaker announced his retirement, many superstars and legends took to social media to paid tribute to the legend. While Shane McMahon called The Undertaker a “true friend,” Triple H and Shawn Michaels reminisced the iconic rivalries they had with the legend in the WWE ring. The Rock, on the other hand, admitted that he was in “awe” after watching The Phenom perform live for the first time.

“After three decades of Undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the WWE Universe, I say ‘Thank You Taker,’” wrote John Cena.

Image Source: Undertaker Cameo