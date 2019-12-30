Vince McMahon Sued By A WWE Shareholder Over XFL Involvement

Bloomberg Law recently shocked the football and wrestling world by revealing that a WWE shareholder is planning to sue WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the wrestling company for their involvement in the XFL football league. According to reports, an Oklahoma firefighters pension fund has filed a lawsuit against McMahon and WWE on 26 December at Delaware Chancery Court. The lawsuit filed by the fund stated that Vince McMahon and other WWE officials are ‘breaching their duties to shareholders by using resources to fund the sporting offshoot’.

The lawsuit also revealed that WWE Chairman and the team failed to ensure that Vince McMahon’s XFL involvement wouldn't "engage in transactions that conflict with WWE's interests". This is not the first time that Vince McMahon has been accused of making wrong decisions. Earlier, WWE superstars came forward to talk about the Crown Jewel controversy and some blamed Vince McMahon and the WWE officials for not making correct arrangements.

The Crown Jewel controversy

After the Crown Jewel PPV, many WWE superstars were left stranded at the Saudi Arabia airport. The flight, which the superstars were scheduled to board, reportedly faced a major mechanical problem. As a result, many of them were unable to make it to SmackDown. However, WWE superstars were in revolt mode after WWE CEO Vince McMahon left them and flew back to the States in his private plane.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, many WWE Superstars felt deserted in Saudi Arabia after Vince McMahon left with his staff on an earlier flight. However, it is still unknown whether the WWE Chairman knew about the flight issue before leaving in a private jet. Former WWE superstar and current AEW Champion Chris Jericho slammed WWE and officials saying, "Shame on you, lazy embarrassments to the company."

