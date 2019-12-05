WWE NXT: Watch Mia Yim And Dakota Kai Scuffle In A CHAOTIC Backstage Brawl

Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was scheduled to fight Dakota Kai. It was expected that Rhea Ripley will punish Kai for betraying Team Ripley at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. However, Rhea Ripley denied punishing Dakota Kai and allowed Mia Yim to take her revenge from The Captain of Team Kick. At the PPV, Dakota Kai attacked her best friend Tegan Nox which got Team Ripley very close to face a loss. She also attacked Yim at the PPV, which gave Team Ripley a chance to take her out.

Also Read l WWE NXT highlights: Shayna Baszler gives Rhea Ripley a Women’s Title Match; Lee pins Cole

WWE NXT: Mia Yim and Dakota Kai brawl backstage

After Rhea Ripley’s announcement, a brawl started between Dakota Kai and Mia Yim, which then continued backstage. A video was released by WWE which showed both the superstars fighting each other backstage even after the cameras went off. In the video, Dakota Kai can be seen taking a brutal beat down from Mia Yim but she escaped by shoving an unnamed woman onto Yim. The video also showed a referee trying to stop the fight, but he was not successful.

EXCLUSIVE: There ain't no stopping @MiaYim and @DakotaKai_WWE now.



Our cameras were rolling as the brawl spilled backstage at #WWENXT! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nv3FyZBahH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2019

Also Read l AEW Dynamite slams WWE NXT in recent advertisement for TNT

WWE NXT: Mia Yim and Dakota Kai to face each other next week

After this week’s events, WWE NXT announced many matches on their Twitter account. The tweet revealed that Mia Yim and Dakota Kai will face each other next week in a singles match. WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is also expected to face Angel Garza next week. A match between Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was also announced which is expected to take place on December 18, 2019.

Also Read l WWE: Kane aka Glenn Jacobs reveals why he almost quit WWE at one point in his career

Also Read l WWE: Dana Brooke plans to go on a date with Batista, talks about romance on WWE The Bump