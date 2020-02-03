WWE Allegedly Has No Back-up Plan If Chairman Vince McMahon Passes Away

WWE is currently going through a major corporate shake-up. It has led to the departure of WWE co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Now, fans and investors alike are waiting to see what WWE does next. Many believed that either George Barrios or Michelle Wilson will take over the company once Vince McMahon retires or passes away. But now that the duo have left the company, the future of WWE is undecided.

Many believe that other officials can also leave the company after George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. According to wrestling expert Dave Meltzer, something big would have happened between the two and Vince McMahon. Meltzer believes that it will have a huge impact on other officials. It can also impact the smooth functioning of WWE.

“It’s gotta be something really serious for him to fire both people without notice with no succession plan and kinda killing the succession plan,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE co-presidents get fired from the company

According to reports, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are no longer a part of WWE's Board of Directors. They had served there for almost ten years. WWE recently released a press release which revealed that Frank A. Riddick III will work as the interim Chief Financial Officer. The release also stated that the company is searching for a permanent CFO and a Chief Revenue Officer. Riddick will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon talks about the departure of Barrios and Wilson

After the shake-up, Vince McMahon talked about the departure of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. He thanked the former officials for their contributions. Vince McMahon said that he is thankful for everything the two did for the company. He said that he was grateful to work with them.

