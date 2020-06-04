Vince McMahon Sends Email To Employees, Urges Them To Stand Against Every Discrimination

Following the massive protests and riots going throughout the United States for killing of George Floyd, WWE CEO Vince McMahon has reportedly sent a company-wide email to address the importance of diversity and WWE’s role towards it. According to various reports, WWE is planning to set up a separate email address that will only be accessed for a subject related to ‘diversity’. Not only that, but Vince McMahon is also planning to set up a 24/7 health counselling and resources facility to cope up mental trauma and other issues. WWE CEO Vince McMahon has already started to receive appraisals after the news broke out.

WWE news: Vince McMahon issues a separate email to address for diversity and mental health

According to the reports of PWInsider, the separate email address which Vince McMahon is planning to create would be accessible anyone, who wishes to address a subject related to diversity or discrimination. The main motive behind the stance is to eradicate racial discrimination and promote mental welfare throughout the globe. WWE staff and other employees are also being associated with the free diversity training courses through the email planned by Vince McMahon.

As per the report published, WWE officials and Vince McMahon are willing to encourage their employees in taking those free courses, to improve mental welfare and make everyone aware of diversity in society. The unfortunate killing of George Floyd has already caused a widespread backlash from the sports community, with WWE being one of the prime protestors. Numerous WWE superstars have already voiced their opinion regarding the racial discrimination going around and WWE has also issued a statement on “George Floyd death” this week.

While the protests are still going on throughout the entire United States, WWE released a statement that says, “WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence."

WWE news: WWE and their contribution to society

WWE has always been active in contributing to society. The promotion already has a deal with “Make A Wish” foundation and they serve cancer battling kids by fulfilling their wish. Apart from that, WWE superstars have always been keen on indulging themselves in social chores. Be it, a surprise meets or a pleasant gesture, WWE superstars never fail to impress their fans.

Image courtesy: WWE