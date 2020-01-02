Vince McMahon Wants 'More Crazy Stories' After Lana And Liv Morgan Angle Was Liked By Fans

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in love with the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline since the day it started. Now, the inclusion of Liv Morgan and the homosexual angle in the story has made the WWE Chairman love it even more. According to Wrestling News, Vince McMahon liked the Lana-Lashley wedding segment and he wants more homosexual stories in the future. The storyline between the three superstars is being hated by fans, but it attracts a lot of views every week. According to fans, that’s the main reason why Vince McMahon and WWE officials want to keep the story going.

“Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood,” said a source close to Vince McMahon.

Also Read l Vince McMahon sued by a WWE shareholder over XFL involvement

Reports also state that the WWE officials will "keep watching" the viewership ratings of the show. If fans keep on watching these segments, then they will continue providing them with such segments. Sources also revealed that Vince McMahon and team are thinking of making the storyline even bigger. Lana recently shared some screenshots on her Twitter account which shows the recent segment trending number one on Twitter and YouTube. At the time of writing this story, the video of the segment has gathered around 4 million views with around 65 thousand likes.

Also Read l Stone Cold Steve Austin wishes he had told Vince McMahon to not turn him into a heel

Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding ends in chaos

The segment started with both Bobby Lashley and Lana making their way to the ring. As the marriage ceremony started, a man came in and claimed that he is Lana’s first husband. He tried to talk Bobby Lashley out of it, but ended up getting a spinebuster instead. All-Might’s ex-wife then came in to interrupt the segment, but Lana slapped her and threw her out of the ring. Bobby Lashley and Lana then decided to focus on the present and as they were about to be declared husband and wife, Liv Morgan walked in.

Also Read l WWE TLC: Why Vince McMahon and Triple H were absent from PPV

Liv Morgan claimed that she and Lana were in a relationship in the past and she is cheating on her with Bobby Lashley. Lana broke down into tears and slapped Liv Morgan. As the two women started fighting each other, Rusev immerged from the wedding cake and attacked Bobby Lashley. Lashley and Lana left the ring covered in the cake as chants of ‘Rusev Day’ filled the arena.

Also Read l WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in love with Lana-Rusev-Lashley storyline