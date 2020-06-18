Vince McMahon Wants Asuka To Lead The Women's Roster In Becky Lynch’s Absence

It won’t be wrong to say that Becky Lynch was ruling the WWE Women’s division for the past few years. However, almost a month ago, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and handed the title to Asuka before going on a long break. After the exchange, many thought Asuka would be pushed as the face of the Women’s division, but when Charlotte Flair returned fans assumed 'The Queen' would take Becky Lynch’s position.

Reports claim that Paul Heyman also wanted Asuka to lead the Women’s division, but when he was fired from WWE, her position in the roster was disliked by many officials. However, it seems that there is nothing to worry about and the WWE are still keen on the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion. According to Wrestletalk, WWE CEO Vince McMahon and the team have big plans for Asuka. Reports state that Vince McMahon is impressed with Asuka's work and he sees in her as a top player in the Women’s Division, especially in the absence of former champion Becky Lynch.

“He (Vince McMahon) is still high on Asuka, she won’t be hurt with Heyman gone”.

Why Asuka would be perfect to lead the Women’s Division?

In the current women’s roster, Asuka is one of the most experienced superstars. Her WWE NXT run was legendary and almost all her matches were critically acclaimed. When compared to Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, Asuka has done a lot in and outside the WWE ring. She is a legendary superstar who changed the face of Japanese wrestling and has the power to do the same in WWE.

Asuka’s major WWE achievements

Former NXT Women’s Champion (510 days as the champion, longest in that title's history)

Female Competitor of the Year (2016, 2017)

Overall Competitor of the Year (2017)

NXT Year-End Award winner

Longest undefeated streak in WWE history (914 days)

The inaugural winner of the women's Royal Rumble match (2018)

Former SmackDown Women's Champion

Former Women's Tag Team Champion (with Kairi Sane)

The 2020 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

First to win both the women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches

Current WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Third Women's Triple Crown Champion

Second Women's Grand Slam Champion

Image Source: WWE.com

