WWE RAW: Watch Liv Morgan Deliver An Incredible ‘Enziguri’ To Bobby Lashley

Despite losing this week’s Mixed Tag-Team match, Liv Morgan was able to surprise many with her incredible skills. During the match, Liv Morgan was seen delivering an incredible ‘Enziguri’ to Bobby Lashley which left fans in shock. After the match, fans took to Twitter and praised Liv Morgan for her performance. They asked her to use the same move in the future. Some slammed WWE for using Liv Morgan in a bad storyline. It sometimes overshadows her incredible in-ring performance.

Liv Morgan and Rusev Vs Lana and Bobby Lashley: Mixed Tag-Team match

Lana and Bobby Lashley entered the ring first and thrashed the WWE Universe. Lana asked the crowd to show some respect and said that they should be thanking her and Bobby Lashley for thrashing Liv Morgan and Rusev every week. Before The Bulgarian Brute and her new partner could enter, Lana promised that the ‘Rusev Day is dead’. The bell rang and Lana and Liv Morgan started the match. Liv Morgan took control of the match early on and punished Lana for quite some time before Bobby Lashley got the tag.

Liv Morgan tagged Rusev and the two men started a brawl. Rusev delivered a huge suplex to Bobby Lashley, but Lana interrupted and stopped Rusev from taking over. Lana then hit a cheap shot to Rusev and Bobby Lashley took control. As the All Might was about to take the win, Liv broke the pin. Liv Morgan took out Bobby Lashley by delivering an Enziguri. In the later part of the match, fans saw Lana trap Rusev. Bobby Lashley hit a spear and got the three-count.

