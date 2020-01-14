The Debate
Kevin Owens' WILD Jump Over The AOP On WWE RAW Leaves Fans Stunned

WWE News

Kevin Owens shocked the entire WWE universe with his deadly jump over The AOP in the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Watch how Kevin Owens did that

Kevin Owens

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a massive start as Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe battled against Seth Rollins and The AOP. It was a high voltage fight and WWE superstars did not upset their fans as they delivered everything they had to entertain the audience. While Seth Rollins and The AOP managed to have their moments in the fight, Kevin Owens stunned everyone with a parkour jump that sent his opponents down.

Also Read | Kevin Owens Reveals The Advice Stone Cold Steve Austin Gave Him 15 Years Ago

WWE RAW: Kevin Owens takes a wild jump over The AOP

The 3 v 3 fight initially started inside the WWE ring but as it proceeded, Kevin Owens became wild and showed no mercy for his opponents. It was definitely not a one-sided fight as Seth Rollins and The AOP decided to attack Big Show while he was making his entrance but Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe turned the momentum of the fight into their favour. Unfortunately, Kevin Owens, Big Show and Samoa Joe could not bag a win but they stunned the entire WWE universe by planting some deadly moves over The AOP in the recent episode of WWE RAW. Kevin Owens landed a vicious Cannonball jump over The AOP, followed by Samoa Joe’s incredible jump. Take a look at those moments, that made the entire arena go “WOOOOOO”

Also Read | Kevin Owens Says That He Blocks Fans Who Target Roman Reigns On Social Media

WWE RAW: Fans react on Twitter

Also Read | Big Show Makes Dramatic WWE Comeback, Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP In 6-Man Match

Also Read | WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show And Others Talk About WWE’s First-ever ‘Fist-Fight’

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)

