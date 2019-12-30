Triple H Reveals What Made Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Come Out Of Retirement

WWE icon Triple H recently revealed the reason why Shawn Michaels came out of retirement. Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were guests on After the Bell podcast. They spoke on a host of topics. Triple H spoke about why Shawn Michaels chose to return to in-ring competition.

Each and every superstar has the opportunity to make HISTORY every night they perform....@TheGarden ain’t a bad place to do it. Congratulations to the NEW #USChampion, @AndradeCienWWE. #WWEMSG #WeAreNXT https://t.co/cRq4yiKs4U — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2019

Triple H on Shawn Michaels and DX

Triple H said that at times, wrestlers walked away from the business to get away from the everyday frustration of pro-wrestling. Triple H said it was the same in case of Shawn Michaels who stayed away from wrestling for a long time. According to Triple H, during his time away, Shawn Michaels stayed completely disconnected from WWE. Triple H said that one day when Shawn Michaels came to the Performance Centre, he could not escape the infectious energy and the excitement of the place.

.@QoSBaszler, nearly 600 days as Champion over the last two years.



An incredible champion who has shown the ability to bounce back from adversity... We have certainly not seen the end... Just the end of the beginning. #WWENXT — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

Shawn Michaels had announced his retirement after his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Shawn Micheals came out of retirement after eight years in 2018 to take part in the Crown Jewel PPV. The DX defeated the Brothers of Destruction.

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

Since then, Shawn Michaels has not entered the squared ring. There were rumours that he would fight Dolph Ziggler in the 2019 Summerslam. However, those were untrue as Dolph Ziggler’s opponent turned out to be Goldberg.