The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Triple H Reveals What Made Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Come Out Of Retirement

WWE News

Triple H recently revealed the reason why Shawn Michaels came out of retirement. Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were guests on a podcast.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Triple H

WWE icon Triple H recently revealed the reason why Shawn Michaels came out of retirement. Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were guests on After the Bell podcast. They spoke on a host of topics. Triple H spoke about why Shawn Michaels chose to return to in-ring competition.  

Also Read | WWE COO Triple H Opens Up On Tommaso Ciampa's Retirement Threat

Also Read | Triple H Reveals The Names Of NXT Superstars He Want To Face In Future

Triple H on Shawn Michaels and DX

Triple H said that at times, wrestlers walked away from the business to get away from the everyday frustration of pro-wrestling. Triple H said it was the same in case of Shawn Michaels who stayed away from wrestling for a long time. According to Triple H, during his time away, Shawn Michaels stayed completely disconnected from WWE. Triple H said that one day when Shawn Michaels came to the Performance Centre, he could not escape the infectious energy and the excitement of the place.

Also Read | Triple H 'proud' Of Rhea Ripley For NXT Championship Win, Wrestler Expresses Gratitude

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why Triple H Was Not Drinking In This Throwback Picture

Shawn Michaels had announced his retirement after his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Shawn Micheals came out of retirement after eight years in 2018 to take part in the Crown Jewel PPV. The DX defeated the Brothers of Destruction.

Also Read | WWE Reveals Shawn Michaels' Behind-the-scenes Role In NXT's Survivor Series Success

Also Read | WWE: Triple H, Shawn Michaels Ask King Corbin To Join The DX Generation

Since then, Shawn Michaels has not entered the squared ring. There were rumours that he would fight Dolph Ziggler in the 2019 Summerslam. However, those were untrue as Dolph Ziggler’s opponent turned out to be Goldberg.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
AMIT SHAH BACKS SADHGURU ON CAA
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL