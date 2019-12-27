WWE COO Triple H Opens Up On Tommaso Ciampa's Retirement Threat

A few weeks ago, on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory, Tommaso Ciampa shocked WWE fans by saying that he would rather leave WWE than join the main roster. Recently, while addressing the same at Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, WWE COO Triple H revealed that the former NXT Champion will have a big and long career if he stays in NXT as the gold-and-black show does fewer events and shows than RAW and SmackDown. Triple H said that Ciampa gets to spend more time with his family because the NXT schedule is flexible. RAW and SmackDown superstars, on the other hand, are busy almost every day.

“He probably looks at it and says, ‘Look, if I’m on the main roster, I’ll have a run that’s this long. If I was on NXT with a lessened schedule and I’m much more manageable, I have a run that’s this long," said Triple H on the After The Bell podcast.

Tommaso Ciampa says he would retire from WWE than to join the main roster

Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to be the only superstar to join WWE’s main roster. Earlier, Tommaso Ciampa was being interviewed by Lilian Garcia on her show Chasing Glory where the Blackheart showed his hatred towards the main WWE roster and said that he would rather retire from WWE than to join the main roster.

“If I have to go to Raw or SmackDown, then I’m gonna retire and I would love to produce or coach or be a part of it," Tommaso Ciampa quoted on Chasin Glory.

