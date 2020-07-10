What Is Stacy Keibler Doing Now? From Cheerleader To WWE Diva, All You Need To Know

Stacy Keibler took the wrestling industry by storm when she made her WWE debut. Because of her excellent promo delivery and even better looks, Stacy Keibler brought huge ratings for the company in the 2000s. Throughout her career, she worked with many WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Vince McMahon, and others, but participated in very few matches. Despite her huge fan following, Stacy Keibler parted ways with WWE in July 2006 to move on to other endeavours. After leaving the company, she appeared on major TV shows like How I Met Your Mother and others, but after that Stacy Keibler went off the radar. Here’s the reason why WWE fans don't hear from the former Diva anymore.

What is Stacy Keibler doing now? Stacy Keibler WWE career

According to various publications, Stacy Keibler loved dancing and eventually ended up landing a job as a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens. She also dabbled in acting and modelling, before joining the WWE in 2001. She made her debut as the manager of The Dudley Boyz but soon moved to WWE SmackDown where she acted as the personal assistant of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. She was frequently shown flirting with Vince McMahon in backstage segments until Stephanie McMahon became general manager of WWE SmackDown. After that, she started managing Scott Steiner and worked with him for months.

What is Stacy Keibler doing now - Stacy Keibler WWE career: Randy Orton RKOed Stacy Keibler

In 2005, Stacy Keibler began working with Randy Orton, and eventually became his on-screen girlfriend. However, their relationship ended after ‘The Legend Killer’ hit Stacy Keibler with an RKO moments after challenging The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 21. He justified his actions by saying that he was demonstrating how ruthless he can be in order to defeat The Undertaker.

What is Stacy Keibler doing now: Stacy Keibler left WWE to become an actress

After that, Stacy Keibler worked with Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle and others. She also participated in some lingerie matches and bikini contests. After returning from a short break, Keibler began a feud with Jillian Hall, which led to a match between the two, which Keibler ended up losing. This was Keibler's last in-ring appearance as she went on to appear on the reality show Dancing with the Stars and officially left the company after her contract ended. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame marked the last appearance of Stacy Keibler in WWE where she made an appearance to induct Torrie Wilson.

What is Stacy Keibler doing now: Dating George Clooney and marrying Jared Pobre

After leaving WWE to peruse acting, Keibler met Hollywood actor George Clooney at a party. The two started dating in 2011, but ended their relationship two years later. Stacy Keibler then started dating Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre and the two got married on March 2014 in Mexico. In August 2014, they had their first child, Ava Grace, and four years later they welcomed their son Bodhi Brooks. In May 2020, Keibler gave birth to their third child, Isabella Faith.

What is Stacy Keibler doing now?

Stacy Keibler made a name for herself in WWE, but she was not able to do the same in Hollywood. Though she appeared in a number of shows, most of them were small cameos. After parting ways with acting, Stacy Keibler devoted her life to her kids. FanBuzz revealed that she and her husband moved to Wyoming a few years ago to raise their kids in a quieter setting closer to nature.

