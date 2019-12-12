WWE: Ric Flair Admits To Being Shocked By Roman Reigns' Leukaemia Announcement

The entire WWE Universe went numb when Roman Reigns announced his leukaemia disorder in front of a large crowd on October 18 last year. The Big Dog was the reigning Universal Champion at that moment and his leukaemia announcement came as an absolute shocker for the fans. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate his titles and the Samoan’s glorious title reign ended with a disappointing turn.

16-times world champion Ric Flair has always been close to Roman Reigns and he did not know about the wrestler's leukaemia disorder too. According to The Nature Boy, he was shocked by Roman Reigns' announcement since Roman is so much younger than him. Surely, Ric Flair reacted to the news just like the rest of us.

WWE: Ric Flair talks about Roman Reigns' leukaemia

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair said, “It’s like Roman came out and told the world that he had leukaemia. I was just there the week before and I never heard anything about it. I was like, ‘Holy Christ’. How do I not know this?" As per Ric Flair’s statement, WWE had only two days to prepare and set up the announcement on Monday Night RAW.

Ric Flair said that Roman Reigns was a complete wrestler and it was great to see him back. The 16-time world champion also praised Roman Reigns for his charitable works and good deeds. Speaking about that, Ric Flair said, “With your health, I take all of that stuff really seriously because I’ve dealt with it enough. Not cancer, but I've been in a position where nothing was guaranteed. I tell him all the time – because he does commercials for charities – with him doing them they become sentimental. It's really good and coming from him, it's very special."

