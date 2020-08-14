WWE SummerSlam: When Brock Lesnar Defeated Reigns, Strowman, Joe In Epic Fatal 4-Way

In 2017, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman delivered one of the greatest Fatal 4-Way matches in SummerSlam history. The match was gripping from start to finish and was acclaimed by both fans and critics. Apart from that, some websites also hailed it as 'the match of 2017'. The match proved why Brock Lesnar is one of the dominant champions, while also giving bump to other superstars.

WWE SummerSlam 2017: How Lesnar vs Reigns vs Strowman vs Joe feud began?

The feud started at the June 19, 2017, episode of WWE RAW, where Roman Reigns proclaimed himself to be the No.1 contender for the Universal Championship and challenged Brock Lesnar (C) to a title match. However, Roman Reigns was attacked by Braun Strowman while he was facing Samoa Joe. This led to a match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire, which Strowman won. On the same PPV, Brock Lesnar retained his title against Samoa Joe.

A week later, Roman Reigns again called out Brock Lesnar to a title match, but Samoa Joe came out and asked Lesnar to give him a rematch first. Reigns and Joe then competed in a number one contender's match, but Strowman returned and attacked both the superstars, resulting in a no contest. Later, WWE RAW GM Kurt Angle announced that Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4-Way match at WWE SummerSlam. The following week, Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman proclaimed that if The Beast loses, then both he and Lesnar would leave WWE.

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Brock Lesnar defeats Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe

Early in the match, all the three challengers punished Brock Lesnar. Samoa Joe trapped the champion in the Coquina Clutch, while Roman Reigns speared him through the barricade. Braun Strowman, on the other hand, powerslammed Lesnar through an announce table. However, the streak killer soon returned to the match as he trapped Strowman in the Kimura Lock. Roman Reigns tried to fight back, but Joe trapped him in the Coquina Clutch.

At one point, Strowman came very close to winning the match, but Brock Lesnar pulled the referee out of the ring, voiding the pinfall. Samoa Joe again tried to trap Brock Lesnar in his submission move, but the champ delivered an F-5 for the near-fall. In the climax, Roman Reigns hit Lesnar with three Superman Punches, but The Beast countered his spear attempt into an F-5 to win the match and retain his title.

Image Source: WWE.com